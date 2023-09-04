These are the 5 biggest dead-money hits for the Broncos in 2023
- Former offensive lineman, cornerback getting $3 million
- Ex home-town star still getting paid
- Kicker still on the books
Ronald Darby, Cornerback: $3 million
Ronald Darby may have had some good years in the league, but he was a terrible free-agent signing for the Broncos and the reasons why don't change that fact.
Most of that was because he was injured in his two seasons with the team but when he was on the field, he also wasn't worth the three-year, $30 million deal he signed ahead of the 2021 season.
In all, he played in just 16 games for the team and had 67 tackles and a forced fumble. No interceptions. He didn't really do anything of note and the team will be paying $3 million in dead money on that contract this season.
Darby, who is now 29 years old, recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens and will be part of the depth in that team's secondary.