These are the 5 biggest dead-money hits for the Broncos in 2023
- Former offensive lineman, cornerback getting $3 million
- Ex home-town star still getting paid
- Kicker still on the books
Jacob Martin, Defensive End: $1 million
The Broncos traded for Jacob Martin last November, and it proved to be a poor move from the front office.
In exchange for Martin and a fifth-round pick in 2024, the Broncos sent the New York Jets a fourth-round pick in the same draft. Martin, who was born in Aurora, played in just five games for the Broncos, registering one sack.
The Broncos released him this offseason and he signed with the Houston Texans a couple of weeks later. It was his second stint in Houston.
As the Texans cut down to their 53-man roster, they decided to let Martin go. However, two days later he was picked up by the Indianapolis Colts. He will play for them this season while also collecting another $1 million from Denver.