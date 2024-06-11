These 3 Broncos trade scenarios would shake up the NFL in the 2024 season
Marshon Lattimore's contract is going to explode next season, so the New Orleans Saints need to make this move. They did take Kool-Aid McKinstry in the second-round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and do have some young and talented defensive backs not named Lattimore.
For Denver, it would be a reunion for Sean Payton, the team's head coach, and it would be a painful reminder of what could have been for Payton, as the Saints had planned to pick Patrick Mahomes with the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. They were jumped by the Kansas City Chiefs, so the Saints stood pat at 11 and instead took Marshon Lattimore, who has been a top-10 CB his entire career.
Lattimore entering into this secondary would give Denver the best CB duo in the NFL and perhaps the best overall secondary in the league. The Saints took McKinstry likely knowing that the end is near for Lattimore with the team, and I cannot think of a better fit than playing for the coach that originally drafted him.
A third and a six-round pick seems like a fair deal for both sides, as Denver makes an all-in move to shore up their secondary, which was a very weak unit in 2023.