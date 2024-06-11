These 3 Broncos trade scenarios would shake up the NFL in the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos could truly put the NFL on notice if they were to pull off one or more of these major trades. Would these hypothetical trades make the Broncos a better team? There is nothing stopping the Denver Broncos from sniffing around to see if there can be a major trade to benefit them.
Honestly, we're a year away from a major trade, as Bo Nix can prove that he's a franchise QB in 2024. If he does that, Denver may just go all in for 2025 and beyond. If Sean Payton is indeed as confident in Bo Nix as he was in Patrick Mahomes developing in the NFL, the Broncos are set.
Well, could Sean Payton jump the gun a bit and pull off one of these major trades to shake up the league in 2024?
These 3 Broncos trade scenarios would shake up the NFL in the 2024 season
Let's get super freaky right off the bat. You could argue that the one thing missing from the Denver Broncos offense currently is a true WR1. Well, you can't get much better than CeeDee Lamb, who seems very unhappy that he does not have a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys, who have totally botched this offseason.
Lamb is a top-three wide receiver in the NFL and just came off a year with 135 receptions, 1,749 yards, and 12 touchdowns. He just turned 25 years old and has averaged 102 receptions, 1,325 yards, and eight touchdowns over a 17-game season during the first four years of his career.
Make no mistake, CeeDee Lamb is among the very best in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowler just watched his WR brethren Justin Jefferson sign a deal worth $35 million per season. Well, any team who extends Lamb may have to beat that number, believe it or not.
It is a high price, but it's what the top of the WR market is at now. The Denver Broncos would likely have to part with valuable draft capital to make this deal go down, perhaps multiple draft picks and a player, like I've proposed above. Would Courtland Sutton, a first, and a second-round pick be enough?