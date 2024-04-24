These 3 Broncos have the most to lose during the 2024 NFL Draft
Which Broncos are on the hot seat entering the draft?
By Jack Ramsey
3) Zach Wilson, quarterback
Welcome to Denver, Zach Wilson. Now let's start to worry. Wilson was brought into Denver in exchange for a late pick swap with the Jets and is assumed to be Denver's starter in week one as of today. However, this doesn't take Denver out of the equation for selecting a first-round quarterback.
Wilson has much more upside than current quarterbacks Ben DiNucci and Jarrett Stidham, but not nearly as much as the likes of Drake Maye, Bo Nix, or JJ McCarthy.
Wilson has made 33 starts for the Jets: he's thrown for more interceptions than touchdowns (23:25), he has been sacked 113 times and owns a completion percentage of 57%. Wilson might be worth the flyer in 2024, but there is minimal chance for him to be the long-term starter in Denver.
Wilson's tenure in Denver could be just as a backup, especially if the Broncos select a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 draft. If the Broncos take the likes of a Bo Nix, regardless of where in the draft, expect Wilson to be a much smaller talking point in Denver going forward.