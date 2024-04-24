These 3 Broncos have the most to lose during the 2024 NFL Draft
Which Broncos are on the hot seat entering the draft?
By Jack Ramsey
2) Javonte Williams, running back
Javonte Williams had the most important season of his career in 2023, and he dropped the ball. Williams struggled through 2023 and did not look like a leadback. Williams was coming off major knee surgery and looked like it. He struggled to 774 rushing yards on 217 carries, which equates to the worst yards per attempt mark of his career at 3.6. Williams scored just three times on the ground and twice through the air. Altogether, Williams just barely passed the 1,000 total scrimmage yard mark, posting 1,002 total.
Unfortunately for Williams, running backs are easily replaceable. At times towards the end of the season, it appeared as though Williams was starting to be replaced by Jaleel McLoughlin as the Broncos' future back.
As is the case with most, this NFL draft has a deep class of running backs, and starting backs can be taken in almost any round. As of midday on Wednesday, the Broncos hold five selections between the third and fifth rounds. If the Broncos look to find a new running back, they could easily do so on days two or three of the draft.