The Hot Seat: AFC West Head Coaches' job security in 2023
Which AFC West head coaches are on the hot seat in 2023? We look at all four coaches and assess their job security moving forward.
3. Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders
Job security: Seat isn't hot, but it's warm (or should be)
Josh McDaniels's job security is sort of tough to peg at this point. The Las Vegas Raiders lured McDaniels out of the offensive coordinator ranks and they knew what they were getting into. This is the guy who objectively ruined the Denver Broncos. He completely screwed over the Indianapolis Colts.
He's allegedly grown from those experiences but judging by the fruit, how much has McDaniels changed, really? He alienated Derek Carr last year and the Raiders were forced to release Carr this offseason. The Raiders have obviously completely reshaped the roster from what it was during Jon Gruden's tenure, but the "boldest' moves thus far have been cutting Derek Carr and trading Darren Waller for pennies on the dollar.
There were undoubtedly playoff expectations last year for Las Vegas, but they fell short, and McDaniels is going to get most of the fingers pointed his direction for it. Now, the Raiders have a real situation on their hands with Jimmy Garoppolo projected to start at QB...if he's healthy enough to do so.
The biggest thing McDaniels may have going for him is other advocates in the building. Even if the Raiders struggle, GM Dave Ziegler and new part-owner Tom Brady might be willing to stick their necks out for McDaniels.
Ultimately, I think there are simply too many advocates for McDaniels to be truly entering this year on the hot seat in Las Vegas. But if this season goes poorly, patience will start wearing thin, especially because McDaniels' stamp is all over the roster.