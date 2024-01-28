The fastest way the Denver Broncos can create $60 million in cap space
The Denver Broncos are over the 2024 cap number, but do have many avenues to create millions of dollars in cap space.
The Denver Broncos can cut DJ Jones
A defensive tackle by the name of A'Shawn Robinson made half of what DJ Jones made this season and gave his team, the New York Giants, the same production as Jones did. DJ Jones is yet another failed free agent signing by GM George Paton. Jones was signed to help the Broncos stop the run.
Well, they were the second-worst run defense in the NFL this year, and the team simply needs more juice on the inside. DJ Jones possesses little to no pass-rush threat. Re-working this unit should be a priority in 2024. Cutting DJ Jones could save the Denver Broncos $9,970,000 in 2024. This is another no-brainer move.
2024 Cap Savings: $42,457,000
The Denver Broncos can extend Garett Bolles
Garett Bolles had another strong season in 2023, and this comes after returning from a broken ankle suffered in the first-half of the 2022 season. Bolles is older than you think; he turns 32 this offseason, but for an offensive lineman, that isn't exactly an issue. Bolles has one year left on his deal, and the Broncos should spring on an extension to keep him in Denver for the rest of his viable years in the NFL.
Garett Bolles went from being the worst left tackle in the NFL to now being one of the better ones. It's a great story for Bolles, who has been with the team since 2017. I'm sure he would also love to finally experience a winning season with the Broncos and be a part of the team that turns it around. Bolles has earned an extension, and that could save the Broncos $11,632,000 in 2024, according to Over The Cap
2024 Cap Savings: $54,089,000
The Denver Broncos can extend Courtland Sutton
Another long-time Bronco who has earned an extension is Courtland Sutton, who was the best red-zone target in the NFL this year. Sutton made numerous circus catches during the 2024 NFL Season, and was instrumental in the Broncos five-game winning streak. Sutton, like Bolles, has one more year left on his deal.
Frankly, there is no reason why the Broncos should not extend the player unless a good trade deal is available for the team. Sutton is clearly not going to rack up a ton of yards, but he's become a solid target for the plethora of Broncos QBs and had 10 touchdowns this year. If the Broncos extend Sutton, the team can save $9,580,000
2024 Cap Savings: $63,669,000
The Denver Broncos can create a ton of cap space in 2024.