The Denver Broncos might have a chance to nab an elite RB
A recent report could indicate that the Minnesota Vikings might not be sold on keeping Dalvin Cook on their roster going forward. According to Brad Briggs in an article in the Chicago Tribune, the Vikings were in the mix to sign free agent running back David Montgomery.
The Vikings also re-signed Alexander Mattison on a two year deal. I believe that both of these stories aren't insignificant at all. If the Vikings were to have signed Montgomery and still re-signed Mattison, why would they then keep Cook on the roster?
Cook, soon to be 28, has the third highest value contract among running backs in the NFL. He's also the third highest in AAV and the fifth highest guarantees. Moreover, Cook was drafted and extended by the previous regime in Minnesota, and that could further the idea that General Manager Kwesi Odofo-Mensah would prefer to move on from Cook.
He did have a career low 4.4 yards per carry in 2022 but did manage to rush for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He's got four straight seasons of at least 1,100 rushing yards and over 5,000 yards from the ground during that span. He also has 43 touchdown runs during that time as well.
It does seem like Cook should have a couple of solid years left, and I do think Minnesota, who is tight against the cap, would prefer to reset their situation at RB. They could save as much as $11 million on their cap with a post-June 1st trade. It's unknown right now whether the Vikings are actively shopping Cook, but reports indicate that they sure could be.
The Denver Broncos make a ton of sense as a landing spot for Cook, as George Paton was in the front office with Rick Spielman when Cook was drafted. Paton has a track record of prioritizing the running back spot during his time in NFL front offices, and I'd be shocked if the Broncos didn't try to land Cook if he is indeed available.