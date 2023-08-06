The 20 biggest what-ifs in Denver Broncos history
- Blockbuster trade for Calvin Johnson?
- Missing out on Kyle Shanahan
- Steve Young the Denver Broncos QB?
10. What if the Broncos drafted Josh Allen over Bradley Chubb?
I personally am not the biggest fan of NFL Draft what-if scenarios, and there are a variety of reasons for that.
First of all, hindsight is always 20/20, isn't it? It's always easier to critique a decision years down the road when you can see how it's worked out. But second, there's simply no way of guaranteeing the same outcome for any player if you thrust them into a different situation or circumstance.
It could be that Josh Allen would not have reached his full potential without the support and coaching he's received in Buffalo. The Bills traded up for Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft after every other QB-needy team passed on him. It wasn't just the Broncos. It was the Browns and the Jets, too.
The scouting report on Josh Allen at the time certainly had positive marks for his arm talent and athleticism, but there was a time there where it felt like Allen wouldn't be able to hit the broad side of a barn in terms of his accuracy. He was sailing the ball into the seats at the 2018 Senior Bowl. There's no question that teams had valid concerns over Allen in the pre-draft process about his projection to the NFL.
But Allen has proven those doubts wrong. He's proven me wrong. I was not high on Josh Allen at all. And now he's become an MVP-caliber player. The Broncos, instead, took Bradley Chubb, who was just traded last year to the Dolphins for a first-round pick. That first-round pick was traded for head coach Sean Payton.
I guess we'll see how it all works out in the end, won't we?