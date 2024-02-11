Super Bowl records and numbers the Denver Broncos are still on the wrong side of
The Denver Broncos have played in eight Super Bowls and know what it's like to bring home the Lombardi Trophy, something many teams in the league can't say. But it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for the team in the big game.
Safeties
There have been just nine safeties ever recorded in the Super Bowl. The Broncos were on the wrong side of two of those.
Of course, one of those easily comes to mind. It was literally the first play of the game against Seattle in Super Bowl XLVIII. If you somehow forgot or just like the pain of watching it, here's that play.
It looked as though Peyton Manning was going to switch protections or perhaps call an audible and the center, Manny Ramirez, just didn't understand the communication and snapped the ball well over his head. It bounced into the end zone where it was recovered by Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno, who could do nothing more than prevent it from being a Seattle touchdown at that point.
There are many Broncos fans who to this day still say that Super Bowl was already over once that play occurred.
The other safety against the Broncos came in the second quarter of Super Bowl XXI against the New York Giants. Leading 10-7, the Broncos gave up two points when Elway was tackled in the end zone by Giants defensive lineman George Martin to make it 10-9.
Martin was a Broncos killer that year. He came up with this amazing play earlier that season when the two teams met in East Rutherford, New Jersey.