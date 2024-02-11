Super Bowl records and numbers the Denver Broncos are still on the wrong side of
The Denver Broncos have played in eight Super Bowls and know what it's like to bring home the Lombardi Trophy, something many teams in the league can't say. But it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for the team in the big game.
The Broncos' eight Super Bowl appearances are only surpassed by the New England Patriots, who have been in the Super Bowl 11 times. The San Francisco 49ers will be making their eighth appearance on Sunday, tying them for second place.
The Broncos have won the Super Bowl three times. Only six teams in the league have more, though with a win on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs would get their fourth win and would make that seven teams with more.
Still, the Broncos have been wildly successful in terms of getting to the final game of the season, something a handful of teams have still yet to ever do. But it has been once kickoff happens in those games that many things have gone awry for the team in orange and blue.
Here are some dubious records and numbers associated with the Super Bowl that the Broncos are still sadly connected to.
Biggest Blowout Loss
The Broncos faced the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIV in a game that ended up being the most lopsided in the history of the event. The 49ers, led by Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, blasted the Broncos from start to finish en route to a 55-10 victory.
That 45-point margin easily took what was in the No. 1 spot at the time, the Chicago Bears' 46-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX.
The Broncos had lost in Super Bowl XXI and Super Bowl XXII. After a year away from the game, they were able to get back, bringing hope to Broncos Country that John Elway and his team would be able to get it done.
But it wasn't to be.
For what it's worth, the 1989 Niners are the best team in NFL history in my opinion, but this was still ridiculous. The Broncos suffered a similarly humiliating defeat 24 years later in Super Bowl XLVIII, being defeated 43-8 by the Seattle Seahawks. Though the margin of defeat in that game wasn't as bad as it was in Super Bowl XXIV, many fans felt it was worse.