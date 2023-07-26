5 big storylines heading into Denver Broncos training camp
- Several position battles to keep tabs on
- Will the team's top RB be ready to go?
- Which players are going to play their way onto the roster?
Top Denver Broncos storylines ahead of training camp: The wide receiver group
To add on to what was discussed within the team's kick returners, the Broncos have some terrific options at wide receiver this year.
In addition to the top three of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and a returning Tim Patrick, the Broncos also have Mims and Marquez Callaway, who had some promising time as a member of the New Orleans Saints.
Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil, two undrafted players last year, should both make a good push to make the roster and K.J. Hamler, a former second-round pick, cannot be counted out as long as he can stay healthy.
The team also has veterans Kendall Hinton and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, giving this unit a well-rounded, experienced group that will make things difficult for the coaching staff to narrow down.
As you keep tabs on training camp practices and preseason games, this will be the most interesting group to watch as roster cuts are going to be difficult at wide receiver.