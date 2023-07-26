5 big storylines heading into Denver Broncos training camp
- Several position battles to keep tabs on
- Will the team's top RB be ready to go?
- Which players are going to play their way onto the roster?
Top Denver Broncos storylines ahead of training camp: The return duties
Perhaps no player on the Broncos' roster was hurt more by the team's offseason moves than last year's fifth-round pick, Montrell Washington.
After a promising summer last year, Washington assumed the role of the team's kick and punt returner but he also seemed to offer a ton of upside in the passing game as well.
But the Broncos signed Tremon Smith, a cornerback with a history of being a solid return man before using their second-round pick on Marvin Mims, Jr. who won't just take a spot at wide receiver, but could also be used as a returner.
Washington is going to have to fight and scratch to keep that role going into 2023. Last season, he averaged 8.4 yards per punt return on 32 returns and 18.8 yards on 18 kickoff returns.
For his career, Smith has an average of 24.7 yards per kickoff return with one return for a touchdown.
Washington will have his work cut out for him because of the position he plays as well, as the team has such good depth at the wide receiver position. He is going to have to be much better than Smith as a returner and even then, he is going to have a hard time making this team.