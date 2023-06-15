Fansided
6 star players the Broncos could have drafted in the last five years

By Travis Wakeman

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) before action
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) before action / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos, Nakobe Dean
Nov 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in action against / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NFL Draft

The Pick: Greg Dulcich, TE (No. 80 overall)

Player the Broncos could have had: Nakobe Dean, LB (No. 83 overall)

Based off of what we saw in 2022, it's hard to call Nakobe Dean a star but because I pounded the table so hard for him before the draft, I'm going to stick with it because he was a star in college.

His fall down the draft board was mystifying and he had a quiet season with the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, but he still has plenty of time to turn things around.

Greg Dulcich is a nice player and was probably the best rookie on the team last year. But he's not likely to ever be considered a star. Dean still has that kind of upside.

