6 star players the Broncos could have drafted in the last five years
2021 NFL Draft
The Pick: Patrick Surtain II, CB (No. 9 overall)
Player the Broncos could have had: Micah Parsons, LB (No. 12 overall)
This one still gets my blood boiling but it probably sits well with most of Broncos Country because of how good Patrick Surtain has been.
Easily one of the league's best corners, Surtain has been terrific for Denver. This is not a knock on him. But Micah Parsons was just too good to pass on. And I wrote about that every chance I got that year.
Parsons is an absolute animal and though their were some off-field concerns about him that year, he was the best player in this draft and I believe he has the ability to be the best player in the entire NFL. Yes, I said that.
What was funny about this transpiration of events was that following the draft, reports indicated that the Cowboys wanted to take Surtain and the Broncos foiled their plan.