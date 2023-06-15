6 star players the Broncos could have drafted in the last five years
2019 NFL Draft
The Picks: Dalton Risner, Guard (No. 41 overall) and Drew Lock, QB (No. 42 overall)
Player the Broncos could have had: A.J. Brown, WR (No. 51 overall)
Wide receivers weren't really on the list of needs for the Broncos entering the 2019 draft, but they probably should have been.
The Broncos wide receivers in 2019 were Courtland Sutton, Emmanuel Sanders, Tim Patrick, DaeSean Hamilton, Diontae Spencer, River Cracraft, Fred Brown and Juwann Winfree.
A.J. Brown would have looked nice in a Broncos uniform.
The Broncos had back-to-back picks in the second round after choosing Noah Fant at tight end after trading back in the first round. In the second, the team chose Dalton Risner, a hometown kid and Drew Lock, a quarterback that was heavily connected to the team in the pre-draft process.
I didn't have any complaints about the Risner or Lock picks at the time but in retrospect, Brown would have been much better.
Brown is now one of the league's elite wide receivers while Lock, Risner and Fant, for that matter, are all no longer in Denver.