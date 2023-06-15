6 star players the Broncos could have drafted in the last five years
With the benefit of hindsight, which is always 20/20, we can look back at past NFL drafts and see what the Denver Broncos could have done better. Every team in the league could have done better in spots.
It's always easy to play general manager and talk about what the team should have done or what we would have done if we were in that position. But the truth is, drafting players to play professional football is no easy task and the truth of the matter is that more players have a very short shelf life and are often considered "busts" than those that have a long-lasting career and are considered good picks.
Just looking back at the last five draft classes, here are some players the Broncos could have chosen.
2018 NFL Draft
The Pick: Bradley Chubb, Edge rusher (No. 5 overall)
Player the Broncos could have had: Quenton Nelson, Guard (No. 6 overall) or Josh Allen, QB (No. 7 overall)
The 2018 draft was the year the Broncos took Bradley Chubb with their first-round pick and though there weren't many complaints at the time (he was considered the best defensive player in that draft class by many), others felt the team should have taken a quarterback.
Even with Case Keenum signed as a free agent that offseason, the Broncos had a top five pick with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson all available. Mayfield and Darnold both went in the top three (and both have been considered failures for the most part), the one player many Broncos fans still wish the team would have taken to this day is Allen.
Allen played at Wyoming and has an absolute cannon for an arm. With his size and mobility in addition to that, it could have conjured up memories of John Elway playing for the team. But Elway, who was the team's general manager at the time, didn't seem interested in Allen and opted for the pass-rusher.
Allen went two picks later to the Buffalo Bills and has become one of the best quarterbacks in the league in that time.