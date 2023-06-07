4 spots where Denver Broncos still don't have a clear starter
Spots where Denver Broncos still don't have a clear starter: Placekicker
The Broncos released Brandon McManus this offseason and that move has been met with mixed reviews from analysts and those in the media. But how the team landed on the well-traveled Elliott Fry as his replacement is a bit mystifying.
I would venture to guess that Fry, who has played for 10 other NFL teams but has just six career field-goal attempts, was signed just to get someone in place for now. There is almost no doubt that the position is still being evaluated.
Teams in today's NFL go through kickers like water, recycling them at an almost alarming rate. The Broncos have always been a team that sticks with one guy as Jason Elam, Matt Prater and McManus have all found major success in the Mile High City.
But this is a move that points to the philosophy that Payton believes in. Other kickers will be considered throughout training camp and as teams cut their rosters down to 53 players just before the season starts, the waiver wire will be scoured for a possible upgrade.
I would personally be very surprised if Fry is the team's kicker for many games this season, if any at all.