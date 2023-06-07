4 spots where Denver Broncos still don't have a clear starter
Spots where Denver Broncos still don't have a clear starter: Safety
The Broncos have Justin Simmons and Caden Sterns at the safety spots but the team did recently bring back Kareem Jackson, signing him to a one-year deal for the third year in a row.
Simmons is one of the best safeties in the league and an obvious starter, but who is going to line up next to him? It's possible the Broncos will mix in both Sterns and Jackson in their sub-packages but as far as who is considered the other starter is up in the air.
Sterns will be entering his third year in the league and could certainly be ready to be a starter. But Jackson, now 35 years old, showed as recently as last season that he is still capable. He made 94 tackles last season which was good for third on the team, behind only Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell.