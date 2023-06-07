Fansided
4 spots where Denver Broncos still don't have a clear starter

By Travis Wakeman

Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos
Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
Denver Broncos, Jonathan Harris
Aug 20, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Jonathan Harris (92) with / Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports


Spots where Denver Broncos still don't have a clear starter: Defensive End

The Broncos could have possibly done more to fortify the defensive line this offseason but short of signing Zach Allen in free agency and bringing in undrafted free agent PJ Mustipher, the team didn't do much.

This could be a risky move.

Allen and D.J. Jones are going to be starters along the defensive front but the third player to join them is certainly to be determined. The Broncos have Jonathan Harris, Eyioma Uwazurike, Mike Purcell and Matt Henningsen among those in the competition to earn that spot.

Uwazurike and Henningsen will be entering their second seasons in the league and the team may want to see how one of them does in that role. Purcell and Harris are both veterans with more experience but no one stands out in this race.

