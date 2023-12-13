Six young QBs that could start for Broncos in 2024
Could the Denver Broncos make a QB change in 2024?
By Aric Manthey
2. Sam Howell
I'm just going to come out and say it. This is my favorite option of the bunch. The former Tar Heel has so much to like about his game and considering his current plight, he might be the best value acquisition on this list.
Since taking over the reins in Washington, Howell is 5-9 as a starter and has completed 65.5% of his passes, thrown for 19 TDs (rushed for another 5), and tossed 15 INTs. Judging by the numbers, Howell has been pretty average. However, like Fields before him, Howell has shown plenty of flashes in his young career. The other thing to factor in with Howell is his contract. As a 5th-round pick in the 2022 Draft, he'll have two years left on his rookie deal after the season and make roughly 2 million for those remaining years.
Lastly, the new ownership in Washington appears ready to clean house after the season and start fresh. That could very well include a new QB with their top pick in the upcoming Draft.
Proposed Scenario: Trade for Howell. QB Room: Howell, Stidham, late Day 3 pick.
Howell has shown enough to prove that he's a starter in this league. Add the bonus of having Sean Payton coaching him, along with a highly affordable contract, and that makes Howell an incredibly promising lower-risk, high-reward option for the Broncos in 2024.