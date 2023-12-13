Six young QBs that could start for Broncos in 2024
Could the Denver Broncos make a QB change in 2024?
By Aric Manthey
Option #1: Trade for somebody
1. Justin Fields
Yeah, let's start with the flashiest name out there. The former 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields has not lived up to expectations. To be fair, he's had very little to work with since arriving in the Windy City. With multiple coaching regimes and lacking depth at the skill positions, Fields has not had an ideal surrounding cast to maximize his abilities.
Don't let the 7-26 record as a starter deter you from his upside. Fields has had plenty of flashes throughout his young career. Oddly enough, he might have had his best game as a pro against the Broncos this year. That, combined with 1,143 rushing yards in the 2022 season, is enough to entice many teams to inquire about his services.
Proposed scenario
Trade for Justin Fields. Draft a QB on day 3 to develop. QB Room: Fields, Stidham, Day 3 pick.
In this scenario, you'd have Fields as the starter, with Stidham as a trusted backup and a Day 3 pick developing as the #3, either on the 53 or the Practice Squad. It sounds great, right? There are a few hurdles to clear to make the most of this scenario. First, you'd have to figure out Fields' contract. With the decision on a 5th-year option looming, the Broncos would have to figure out how to keep him beyond 2024 without exercising the option.
One thing they could do is borrow the strategy the Green Bay Packers did for Jordan Love. Instead of exercising his fifth-year option, they gave him a team-friendly, incentive-based contract for 2024. That allows them this season and next to see if he's the guy before committing long-term. In this scenario, I believe that would be the best option. The other hurdle might be figuring out the trade package for the young passer. Are you giving up a 1st rounder for a guy with one year left on his rookie deal? If not, what kind of package must you assemble to acquire him?
We'll see how things unfold as there will be no shortage of suitors for him this off-season (Perhaps coming home to Georgia and playing for the Falcons might be the best fit for him). Regardless, Justin Fields is a prospect worth keeping a constant eye on in the months to come.