Six young QBs that could start for Broncos in 2024
Could the Denver Broncos make a QB change in 2024?
By Aric Manthey
With the Denver Broncos in the thick of the playoff race at 7-6, rumors are starting to leak from Dove Valley that Broncos brass may be down on Russell Wilson. Despite the improved performance (67.2 completion %, 23 TDs/8 INTs through 13 games) and a competitive record, the sentiment towards Wilson staying beyond 2023 is starting to wane (again).
Regardless of how the Broncos finish, Wilson's future is clearly going to be the predominant storyline for the team this off-season. For the sake of this article, let's say that the team DOES move on from Wilson. Where would they go from there?
Well, the answer isn't so simple.
Sure, they can take their chances and hope they land a QB in the 1st round of the upcoming Draft. The problem is, they'll likely be picking somewhere in the teens (maybe later, if they do make the playoffs). That, combined with limited resources, hampers their ability to maneuver and "get their guy" in April. Does that mean they can't go QB in round 1 in April? Of course not. The guy they might covet could fall into their lap and not require a trade-up. The reality is the odds of being able to position themselves for that opportunity are becoming slimmer with each win. So what are the other options?
Well, they won't sign another veteran to top 10 money. With Wilson's contract and the current structure, the Broncos will not have the cap space to allocate towards a quality veteran QB. Why cut Wilson, only to turn around and pay top dollar for Kirk Cousins in Free Agency? That doesn't make sense or seem feasible. So, what else could the team do to address the most important position?
Quite frankly, the right answer might be a multi-faceted one. With Jarrett Stidham under contract, you already have a veteran backup that you hope you could get more out of. The only issue with that previous sentence is the word "hope." In my opinion, you can't go into next season with him as the only quarterback in the room with starts in the NFL. You just can't. So, what else can they do?
Aside from taking a passer in this upcoming class (which I think they should do, regardless), another great option is finding a young veteran who needs to be salvaged. Think of guys under 30 who have started games in the NFL and need a fresh start to reboot their careers. Considering Sean Payton's track record (Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater being two recent examples), I think it's safe to say that he can maximize someone from this category. Here are six QBs that fit the mold and could start for the Broncos in 2024.