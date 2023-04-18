Should Denver Broncos fans be excited for their draft picks' history?
We are just 10 days away from the 2023 NFL Draft. The long-awaited event is getting closer, so I'll be focusing this article on the Denver Broncos' 2023 Picks and those picks' history over the years.
Due to the Russell Wilson trade in March 2022, and the Sean Payton trade from a few months ago, the Denver Broncos only have a total of five picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, at the moment. They can still add more picks by doing trades on Draft Day.
The Denver Broncos have the following picks in the 2023 NFL Draft:
- 67th Overall - Round 3 (via Indianapolis)
- 68th Overall - Round 3
- 108th Overall - Round 4
- 139th Overall - Round 5
- 195th Overall - Round 6 (via Pittsburgh)
Denver can still get important players with these picks. So now that we know the picks that the Broncos have, let's recap the history of those picks!
History of the 67th pick:
- 2022 - OG Joshua Ezeudu - Giants: Ezeudu has had injuries, but appeared in 10/17 games in his rookie season.
- 2021 - QB Davis Mills - Texans: Mills was the Texans' backup at the start of his rookie year, but due to Deshaun Watson's off-field issues, he was the starter for the most part in 2022.
- 2020 - EDGE Julian Okwara - Lions: Okwara has been a solid player for Detroit, he has been dealing with injuries, but when healthy has been a great piece for the Lions.
- 2019 - WR Jalen Hurd - 49ers: Hurd has been placed on IR in every season since he was drafted before the season.
- 2018 - EDGE Chad Thomas - Browns: Thomas was waived before the 2020 season.
- 2017 - RB Alvin Kamara - Saints: Kamara, a great pickup by New Orleans. 2x 2nd-Team All-Pro, 5x Pro Bowler, All-Rookie Team & Rookie of the year in 2017.
History of the 68th pick:
- 2022 - CB Martin Emerson - Browns: Emerson emerged as a top corner for Cleveland, he has over 60 tackles and over 10 pass breakups.
- 2021 - OT Jalen Mayfield - Falcons: Mayfield started every game for ATL in his rookie season, got injured before the 2022 season, and missed the entire season.
- 2020 - DB Ashtyn Davis - Jets: Davis has dealt with injuries, but when healthy has been a decent player for the Jets, led the team in tackles in a game vs Chargers in 2020 with 12.
- 2019 - DE Jachai Polite - Jets: Polite was waived by the Jets before the season. Went to the CFL, and was waived by two teams.
- 2018 - S Justin Reid - Texans: Reid was an immediate starter for the Texans, following his rookie deal, he signed with the Chiefs and won Super Bowl LVII with them.
- 2017 - DE Dawuane Smoot - Jaguars: Smoot has been a good bench player for the Jags, appearing in 81 games and has 22.5 sacks in five seasons with the team.
History of the 108th pick:
- 2022 - DT Perrion Winfrey - Browns: Winfrey appeared in 13 out of 17 games for the Browns recording over 20 tackles, and 0.5 sacks.
- 2021 - CB Darren Hall - Falcons: Hall has been a decent backup corner for ATL, starting 10 games in his first two seasons, he has over 55 tackles.
- 2020 - OT Saahdiq Charles - Commanders: Charles has had injuries over his career but has played in 24 games, starting eight for Washington.
- 2019 - S Julian Love - Giants: Love has been a beast over his young NFL career, he has over 250 tackles in just four years.
- 2018 - QB Kyle Lauletta - Giants: Lauletta has been the backup or third-string Quarterback for a couple of teams. Has two NFL games, and was a first-round pick in the 2022 USFL Draft.
- 2017 - LB Vince Biegel - Packers: Biegel has 70+ career tackles, but has spent his career in four different NFL Teams.
History of the 139th pick:
- 2022 - TE Isaiah Likely - Ravens: Likely appeared in 16 out of 17 games for Baltimore in his rookie season, and was a good weapon when Mark Andrews was injured.
- 2021 - OT D'Ante Smith - Bengals: Smith has one start in three games played. Has been dealing with injuries over his young NFL Career.
- 2020 - CB/S Amik Robertson - Raiders: Robertson has nine starts in 35 games, and he has over 55 tackles and two interceptions.
- 2019 - CB/S Deionte Thompson - Cardinals: Thompson appeared in eleven games as a rookie, was waived after three years, and actually he is on Jaguars' Practice Squad.
- 2018 - DT RJ McIntosh - Giants: McIntosh has been dealing with many injuries over his career, actually he is on the Dolphins Practice Squad.
- 2017 - WR Jehu Chesson - Chiefs: He had two receptions in his rookie year, and was waived after his first year. He is a Free Agent.
History of the 195th pick:
- 2022 - OG Jamaree Salyer - Chargers: Despite being a Guard, Salyer was the starter for LA at tackle since week 4, 2022, due to Rashawn Slater's injury.
- 2021 - DT Roy Lopez - Texans: Lopez has over 40 tackles and has been a decent bench player for Houston at the moment.
- 2020 - OT Justin Herron - Patriots: Herron has started in only ten games due to injuries. In 2022, he was traded to the Raiders but had an ACL Injury.
- 2019 - CB/S Xavier Crawford - Texans: Crawford has been in five teams since he was drafted, last season he was on Seattle's active roster.
- 2018 - DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - Rams: Joseph-Day was a key contributor for the Rams, helping them to win Super Bowl LVI. Signed with the Chargers and had over 50 tackles in his first year with the Bolts.
- 2017 - LB Tanner Vallejo - Bills: Vallejo has had injuries, and has been waived by four teams. He is actually on his second stint with the Cardinals.