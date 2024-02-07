Should the Broncos hope that the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?
Is it outrageous to think that the Denver Broncos could actually benefit from the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl?
It pains me to say, but there could be a valid argument for the Denver Broncos to root for the Kansas City Chiefs to win their third Super Bowl in five seasons. It might sound insane, and of course I am not rooting for the Chiefs to win, but there could be a sliver of good news if they were to beat the San Francisco 49ers.
Super Bowl 58 will feature a rematch of Super Bowl 54, when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. The two teams meet again just four years later, and a lot is the same. However, a lot is also different, too. The 49ers are the more talented team and seem to be favored based on various betting markets, but the experience and recent Super Bowl success from the Chiefs should probably put them over the edge on Sunday.
If the Chiefs were to win, they'd have four Super Bowl titles, which would be one more than the Denver Broncos. That'd be a hard pill to swallow, but there could be some light at the end of the tunnel. Both Andy Reid and Travis Kelce have had the retirement cloud over their heads at points in the 2023 NFL season. Earlier in the 2023 NFL season, Kelce indicated that he was thinking about retirement "more than you can imagine."
And it make sense. Kelce is 34 years old and is clearly declining physically. His body has been through a lot, and there is nothing that he has not accomplished in the NFL. His popular relationship with Taylor Swift could also factor into a potential retirement. As for Andy Reid, he is turning 66 years old in March and did have a health scare a few years ago. Here's what the legendary coach recently said about retirement:
"“My mom and dad told me this when they were working: they said, ‘You’ll know when it’s time,’” Reid said.- Andy Reid
“And I’m ready to right now, let’s go,” he added, before slamming his hand on the lectern in jest."
Reid is the oldest head coach in the NFL and was able to finally get over the hump, winning his first Super Bowl in 2019. And Reid is clearly a heavier individual, so there's no indication that he is in great health. I think that, coupled with his old age, could prompt Reid to hang it up at the end of the season, and what better way for both Reid and Kelce to go out than as champions, right?
Back to Travis Kelce for a second; his brother, Jason Kelce, has been pondering retirement for a few years now, and there were reports that Jason was set to retire at the end of the season:
Kelce did initially shoot down those reports, but Kelce is pushing 40 years old and has multiple kids, so you have to figure that retirement this year is a real possibility. Wouldn't it make sense for the Kelce brothers to retire at the same time?
To me, it makes a lot of sense. The Kelce brothers have a podcast together and have done everything a player can do in the NFL. It might be time for them to hang it up, and I think the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl this year would be a perfect time for both Andy Reid and Travis Kelce to call it quits.