Shockingly fired head coach might be perfect DC for Broncos in 2024
Could the Denver Broncos make a splash move with a coach for the second year in a row?
On Tuesday, Mike Vrabel got fired from the Tennessee Titans, and if there is any possibility of the Broncos hiring him, they should pursue it. In what seems to be a pretty shocking move, the Titans will now embark on a head coaching search. Vrabel is out in Tennessee after six seasons.
Vrabel is a former Coach of the Year and has made the playoffs three times as the Titans' head coach, going 2-3 in the postseason. During the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Titans won 23 games in the regular season. However, two straight losing seasons seem to have been enough for Titans' GM Ran Carthon to pull the plug on the Vrabel era.
Carthon clearly wants to bring in his own guy at the head coaching spot, and you bet that a plethora of teams who need a head coach will want to interview Vrabel. However, even though the Denver Broncos do not need a head coach, the Broncos should try to bring him on as the Defensive Coordinator, which would mean the team would fire Vance Joseph.
Vrabel has won nearly 55% of his games as a head coach in the NFL, which is a very good winning percentage. He is a defensive coach, and that does seem to put them behind a bit with the offensive head coach trend that has developed.
The Broncos defense was below-average for most of the 2023 NFL Season. They figured it out a bit in the middle of the year when the Broncos won five games in a row, but in terms of a total body of work, the defense was not good this year. And to be fair to Joseph, the Broncos defense was simply not that talented.
So I don't totally fault Joseph for the poor performance. However, not only is Vrabel a better head coach than Vance Joseph was, but he's also a better defensive head coach, and even though Vrabel might be headed toward another head coaching job in 2024, the Broncos should try to see if they can bring him on as the DC, even if it'd be for just one season.
The Broncos definitely have some appeal to them as a franchise, especially with a rich and proactive ownership group. If nothing else, the Broncos should at least see where Vrabel is at.