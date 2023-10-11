Second-year tight end designated to return to practice for Broncos
A good receiving weapon's return is getting closer, which is great news for quarterback Russell Wilson.
It was announced that the Denver Broncos have opened the 21-day window for second-year tight end Greg Dulcich to be activated from the injured reserve list, as the window name says, the Broncos have 21 days/three weeks to activate Greg Dulcich to the 53-man roster.
Dulcich appeared in Denver's Week 1 loss against their AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. He had two receptions for 22 yards and got injured in the first half of that same game. He suffered a hamstring injury.
With the Broncos opening Dulcich's 21-day window, he is now able to practice with the team. According to the team's injury report ahead of the week six matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, Greg Dulchich was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice. He is eligible to play this week against the Chiefs, but since it was his first day of practice it is unlikely that he will be available.
The Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talked to the media about Greg's status. He said the following ...
""He's out here moving around. I don't want to guess relative to this week's game, but he's close (to return).""- Sean Payton
If the Broncos do not activate Greg Dulcich from the injured reserve list within the 21-day window, it means that he will miss the reminder of the 2023-2024 season, which is very unlikely, but it is what will happen if the team does not activate him during the window.
Dulcich was the Broncos' third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after the team traded Noah Fant to the Seattle Seahawks as a part of the Russell Wilson trade. During his rookie season, Greg was a very valuable weapon for Russell Wilson, as he had 411 receiving yards on 33 receptions (12.45 yards/reception). Additionally, Greg had two touchdowns.
The Broncos' tight ends, excluding Dulcich, to be specific, Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz, and Nate Adkins have a combined stat line of 13 receptions, 89 yards (6.85 yards/reception), and 1 touchdown. Having Greg back will be great for Denver, as the receivers have not been too consistent.
Can Dulcich have a breakout reminder of the season when activated from the injured reserve?