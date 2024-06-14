Sean Payton's vision for the Denver Broncos has been deliberate and refreshing
Part 4: Hope to tread around .500 in 2024, show enough promise to warrant continuation
Now comes where we sit current day. The Denver Broncos have really flipped this thing around, and perhaps for the better. I think the modest goal now should be to hover around .500 once again in the 2024 regular season. Doing so with a rookie at quarterback should be a huge encouragement for what could be done in the future.
A worse Broncos team won eight games in 2023. Can the 2024 Denver Broncos win more than that? Maybe.
Part 5: Plan becomes realized - Freed-up cap space + strong 2024 rookie class opens Super Bowl window
If the Denver Broncos again go 8-9 in the 2024 NFL Season, you have to assume this team would begin to make a huge push in the 2025 offseason. They'll have a good bit of cap space freed up, the opportunity to create a lot more, and they'll have all of their draft picks as well.
You see, from the beginning, the Denver Broncos and Sean Payton have had a clear plan in place. The plan can take a huge step forward in 2024, and can blossom in 2025 if this coming season goes well. Much of this plan will be quite hard to make happen, but Denver has the structure in place for it to happen.
Ideally, the Denver Broncos satisfy Part 4 of what I believe their plan to be.