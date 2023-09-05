Sean Payton's record against every team the Broncos face in 2023
Has Sean Payton a good head-to-head history against the coaches the Denver Broncos face in the 2023-24 NFL season?
Texans (Week 13):
Another 2-2 record for Sean Payton. He lost his first matchup against Houston, won the second one, lost the third, and won the last one. Another first-time matchup, because the Texans have a rookie head coach in DeMeco Ryans, whom Payton has faced multiple times, but with Ryans as a defensive assistant. Another opportunity for Payton to put his record against another team in over 0.500.
Chargers (Week 14 and 18):
Payton has never lost against the Chargers over his head coaching career. Can he continue his streak, this time in another first-time matchup? Payton vs. Brandon Staley, they have never faced each other as head coaches ... Payton has faced Staley a few times when Brandon was an assistant for the Bears, Broncos, and Rams. A couple of divisional games that should be fun.
Lions (Week 15):
Sean Payton has faced the Lions eight times during the regular season. Payton and the New Orleans Saints won five out of those eight. This will be a special matchup, as coach Payton will face for the first time Dan Campbell, one of the coaches from his coaching tree, as Campbell was Payton's assistant head coach and tight ends coach with the Saints.
Patriots (Week 16):
Sean Payton has faced the Patriots three times and won two of those three. Another matchup between two future Hall of Fame head coaches Sean Payton and Bill Belichick. Can Sean avoid a 0.500 record against the Pats on Christmas Eve? A legendary matchup, between two legendary franchises, on a perfect day.
Which games are you the most excited to watch in the upcoming 2023-24 NFL season for the Denver Broncos?