Sean Payton's record against every team the Broncos face in 2023
Has Sean Payton a good head-to-head history against the coaches the Denver Broncos face in the 2023-24 NFL season?
Packers (Week 7):
Sean Payton has faced the Green Bay Packers multiple times over his career, those Drew Brees vs. Aaron Rodgers matchups were insane. To be specific, Sean has faced Green Bay eight times and has a 5-3 win-loss record. Regarding the actual head coach from the Packers Matt LaFleur, he has faced Sean Payton twice, each winning one game. It is the first season post-Aaron Rodgers, and the last time Green Bay played in Denver, Rodgers got destroyed.
WEEK 9 - BYE
Bills (Week 10):
Sean has played against the Buffalo Bills three times. Won two, and lost the last one. McDermott was Buffalo's head coach in the past two matchups between the two. A tie-breaker in primetime, Josh Allen vs. Russell Wilson, and Von Miller plays his former team. Payton used to face McDermott back in the days when he was the Panthers defensive coordinator, as Carolina is a division rival for Payton's previous team (New Orleans). Should be a great one... Sean vs Sean
Vikings (Week 11):
The Vikings have been a nightmare for Sean Payton, especially in the playoffs. Sean has faced Minnesota in seven regular season games and has won five. Payton has never faced Kevin O'Connell, as a head coach, but has faced him multiple times when Kevin OC was an assistant in Washington and the OC with the Rams. Should be a huge matchup too, Justin Jefferson vs. Patrick Surtain II, a battle between two All-Pros.
Browns (Week 12):
Payton has faced Cleveland four times over his career and has a 2-2 record against them. Sean has not faced Kevin Stefanski as the head coach but has faced the Vikings multiple times, where he was an offensive assistant. Can Sean Payton get his record against the Browns to over 0.500? Another first-time head coach matchup for Payton.