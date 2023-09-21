5 safeties Broncos should consider adding to replenish weakening position
- Panthers safety released on Tuesday should get a look
- Practice squads of Ravens, Chargers should be looked at
- Former first-round pick could be worth a shot
Johnathan Abram, New Orleans Saints
Just four years ago, Johnathan Abram was a first-round draft pick of the Raiders. He never came close to living up to that and after they gave up on him, he has bounced around the league. He has played for the Packers and Seahawks and is currently a member of the New Orleans Saints, where he is a part of their practice squad.
Abram has certainly been a bust to this point and as a result, would likely not be seen as a huge upgrade for the Broncos right now. At the same time, the Broncos could be in a position at safety where they have to take a chance and see if something sticks.
Abram would be that guy.
He has 36 career starts and has made 267 tackles and come up with three interceptions. He is known to pack a punch as a hitter but is still only 26 years old and is loaded with athleticism.
If Simmons is forced to miss some games before Locke returns, especially with Sterns lost for the season, the Broncos will have to add another player at safety. That could end up being one of these guys.