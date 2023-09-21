5 safeties Broncos should consider adding to replenish weakening position
- Panthers safety released on Tuesday should get a look
- Practice squads of Ravens, Chargers should be looked at
- Former first-round pick could be worth a shot
Eric Rowe, Free Agent
As of Tuesday, Eric Rowe is a current free agent. He was cut by the Carolina Panthers and is now free to sign with any team. He could make sense for the Broncos due to their currently-depleted safety room.
Once upon a time (in 2015), Rowe was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles out of Utah. He played for one season with the Eagles before being dealt to the Patriots. After three seasons there, he signed with the Miami Dolphins and was there from 2019-2022.
In Miami, he began to play safety after starting his career as a cornerback.
He signed with the Panthers this spring but did not make the team's 53-man roster. He was signed to the practice squad but the Panthers have now let him go from there.
He will be 31 years old in a couple of weeks, so he has likely lost a step from the days where he was the No. 47 overall pick in the draft. But his experience with a championship organization combined with his ability to play in coverage as a cornerback should at least be worth some level of consideration.