5 safeties Broncos should consider adding to replenish weakening position
- Panthers safety released on Tuesday should get a look
- Practice squads of Ravens, Chargers should be looked at
- Former first-round pick could be worth a shot
Dean Marlowe, Los Angeles Chargers
Despite going undrafted out of James Madison in 2015, Dean Marlowe has turned in a solid NFL career. He has played for the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons while also having two stints with the Buffalo Bills.
He spent four seasons with the Bills from 2017-2020 before being traded from the Falcons to the Bills last season.
Marlowe was released by the Bills just prior to the start of this season and then signed by the Los Angeles Chargers, where he is currently on their practice squad.
In this scenario, the Broncos could get an experienced safety while also taking a player from their division rival.