5 safeties Broncos should consider adding to replenish weakening position
- Panthers safety released on Tuesday should get a look
- Practice squads of Ravens, Chargers should be looked at
- Former first-round pick could be worth a shot
Duron Harmon, Baltimore Ravens
The most experienced and decorated player on this list, 32-year old Duron Harmon is currently sitting on the practice squad of the Baltimore Ravens after they just signed him about a week ago. The Broncos took Badie from the Ravens last year and would likely really ruffle their feathers if they swooped in on Harmon.
But Harmon, from a veteran perspective, makes sense.
He spent seven years with the New England Patriots, being a part of three Super-Bowl winning teams in that time. In each of the last three seasons, he has been with a different team, starting with the Detroit Lions, then the Atlanta Falcons and last season, he was with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Harmon has over 400 career tackles to go with 23 interceptions. He has played in 161 games. If Simmons was forced to miss time with this nagging groin injury, a trusted veteran like Harmon could come in quite nicely.