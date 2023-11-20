Russell Wilson and three others who came up big as Broncos win their fourth in a row
Did you think that at any point during this season that the Denver Broncos would have the longest winning streak in the NFL? No one did, if they were being honest.
Ja'Quan McMillian
The biggest reason for this team's turnaround has been the play of this defense, particularly when it comes to creating turnovers.
The Broncos forced three turnovers in this game and Ja'Quan McMillian was in on two of those. On the Vikings' first possession, the team tried a bit of a trick play on 3rd-and-1 where T.J. Hockenson took the snap and pitched it back to Joshua Dobbs. But just as Dobbs crossed the first-down marker, Kareem Jackson blasted him with a hit and the ball came loose.
McMillian picked the ball up and the Broncos had the ball at the Vikings' 30-yard line. That set up the first score of the game as the Broncos took a 3-0 lead.
Later in the game, Jewell got a hit on Dobbs, causing the ball to flutter out of his hands. Being alert and in the right place, McMillian intercepted that pass and that set up another field goal.
Josey Jewell
Jewell is certainly playing like one of the leaders on this team right now. You see him and/or fellow inside linebacker Alex Singleton in on nearly every play and as stated, he was responsible for helping create two turnovers in this game as he also grabbed a fumble by Vikings running back Alexander Mattison in the game as well.