Russell Wilson and three others who came up big as Broncos win their fourth in a row
Did you think that at any point during this season that the Denver Broncos would have the longest winning streak in the NFL? No one did, if they were being honest.
Courtland Sutton
Sutton has to appear in the winner's circle because he is becoming Wilson's most trusted target. His game-winning catch was a thing of beauty as he went up and snatched the ball out of the air to score his eighth touchdown of the season. Impressively, it was Sutton's fifth game in a row with a touchdown catch.
Sutton also had another big catch on the possession. On a fourth down play early in the drive, Wilson floated a ball over a Minnesota defender and though there was defensive pass interference on the play, Sutton still brought it in with one hand.
Less than a week after making one of the best catches of the season, Sutton had another terrific performance and he is really beginning to have a terrific season for this team.
Samaje Perine
Samaje Perine didn't do much in the game until the final drive, but he was the key piece for the team when it needed him.
He made four catches for 43 yards on that drive and converted some timely first downs to keep the drive going. On one play, he did have the ball ripped from his hands and was quite fortunate to have it bounce out of bounds before Minnesota could recover, but Perine's play on that final drive was essential to this victory.