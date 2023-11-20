Russell Wilson and three others who came up big as Broncos win their fourth in a row
Did you think that at any point during this season that the Denver Broncos would have the longest winning streak in the NFL? No one did, if they were being honest.
Russell Wilson
This clearly isn't Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks days anymore, but he is, perhaps quietly, having an excellent season for the Broncos.
Wilson kept his team in the game and though all they were able to do was kick field goals most of the night, when the chips were down, Russ came up Aces.
With the Vikings up 20-15, the Broncos had to go down the field and score a touchdown for the first time all game in order to get the win. Russ showed poise and drew on his experience, putting his teammates in the best position to win.
On that final drive, Wilson completed 6-of-8 passes for 68 yards and finished it by hitting this throw from 15 yards out to Courtland Sutton to provide the game-winning points.
Wilson completed 77 percent of his passes in this game and for the season, he now has 19 touchdown passes to just four interceptions. He's getting it done and he is becoming the leader this team needs.