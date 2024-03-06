Predominantly Orange
Russell Wilson's most memorable moments as a Denver Bronco

The Russell Wilson era is over in Denver. Let's take a look at his best moments in the Mile High City.

By Javier Ascoli

Losing streak finish against big division rival (Week 8, 2023 vs Chiefs):

No one will forget this game. The Broncos were finally able to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs after sixteen consecutive losses against them. Not only did the Broncos defeat the Chiefs, but they allowed no touchdowns and despite not many passing yards, Russell Wilson finished with three passing touchdowns, doing enough to secure the dub.

Win streak vs BUF, MIN and CLE (Weeks 10-12, 2023 season):

Yes, the previous two games are part of this win streak, but these three following the bye were huge enough to put the team in a position to compete for a playoff spot. In those three games, Wilson had two game-winning drives, 586 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns and the offense scored 39 out of the 74 points. The rest were field goals and one safety. Denver won three consecutive games against Buffalo, Minnesota, and Cleveland following their bye.

Regardless of the results, Russ was always a true professional and amazing person. Thanks for everything, 3.

