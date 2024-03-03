Russell Wilson landing spots ranked worst to best
2. Washington Commanders
It might seem a little odd to put the Washington Commanders this high, especially because they have the 2nd overall pick and will likely take a QB in that slot. But the reality is that Russell Wilson's biggest advocate could be in Washington:
Head coach Dan Quinn.
Quinn and Wilson have won a championship together as members of the Seattle Seahawks. Although that's bordering on ancient history at this point, I think it's also fair to wonder whether or not Kliff Kingsbury is one of the better offensive coordinators for Wilson to work with. Kingsbury has worked very well with quarterbacks who play their best off-script both at the NFL and college level.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
Given the Steelers' situation with Kenny Pickett, I don't think there's anyone who could help the Steelers more this offseason that could realistically be available to them than Russell Wilson.
And for Wilson, why would you not choose the Steelers? Mike Tomlin has literally never had a losing season as a head coach. This is one of the most stable situations in the league. The Steelers always have a great defense and good weapons.
There's absolutely no question that Wilson should be making his way to Pittsburgh this offseason if at all possible.