Russell Wilson landing spots ranked worst to best
4. Atlanta Falcons
There is a lot of merit to the idea of the Atlanta Falcons being a good fit for Russell Wilson, but with Zac Robinson being hired as the offensive coordinator there, you can't help but wonder if this might be another poor fit schematically. Yes, the Falcons have weapons in Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. But is Zac Robinson the right coach for him?
Is Russell Wilson a good fit for an iteration of the Sean McVay offense? That offense requires the quarterback to do a lot of similar things that caused friction with Wilson and Sean Payton working together. That offense requires a lot of timing, being able to hit throws over the middle of the field and balance with the running game.
With Russell Wilson's best coming out of structure, this might not be the best overall fit.
3. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are in a situation where they could realistically lose Kirk Cousins in NFL Free Agency. If that ends up happening, the idea of giving Russell Wilson a contract worth $1.2 million, still looking to the NFL Draft at the quarterback position, and re-signing Justin Jefferson could be a match made in heaven.
The Vikings may need to do what's necessary this offseason to keep their best players around. Even if Russell Wilson isn't a great long-term fit for them, he may be their best bridge option for a season or two.