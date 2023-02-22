Russell Wilson's contract could look like a bargain soon
The large extension that Russell Wilson signed last offseason could look monumentally cheap after this new cycle of QB contracts. I don't think anyone really thought much of the Wilson extension when it happened. I think many of us were relieved to see that a long-term deal was done.
Some were adamant that they prematurely paid him, but the contract itself was nothing ridiculous. It was a typical, top of the market deal for the veteran passer. Right now, his AAV is $49 million, which is second in the NFL to Aaron Rodgers.
Behind Wilson is Kyler Murray at $46.1 million per year, and Deshaun Watson's deal is $46 million per year. Other QBs who have signed deals worth at least $40 million per season are Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Dak Prescott.
The total value of his deal is $245 million, which ranks third behind Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.
This offseason, all of Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Daniel Jones could get new contracts.
Burrow and Herbert have completed their third season in the NFL. Jackson just played this year on his fifth-year option, and Daniel Jones has finished his fourth year in the NFL.
Apparently, Daniel Jones' contract demands could he as high as $45 million per season.
Yeah, seriously, Daniel Jones.
Daniel Jones has had one season worth writing about in the NFL, but his passer rating was in the low 90s and threw for just 15 touchdowns. He was efficient on the ground rushing for seven touchdowns, but there is absolutely no argument to warrant giving Daniel Jones a contract that has the same AAV as Patrick Mahomes.
Additionally, all of Burrow, Herbert, and Jackson could reset the QB markets themselves.
I think $50 million per season is the starting point for these three passers, and as soon as this batch of QB contracts gets signed, Wilson's pact may end up looking like a bargain. One of the reasons why the Broncos likely signed Wilson to a deal when they did is because they knew that a new wave of QB contracts was coming.
It makes sense, too, as Wilson could have easily leveraged those new contracts into getting himself more money, but the team seemed to lock him up without much drama. Before you know it, other passers will sign deals that reach or pass Wilson's and maybe the contract won't seem as "bad" as some may think it is.