5 running backs who were free-agency flops for Broncos
Melvin Gordon, 2020
Melvin Gordon was selected in the first round of the 2015 draft by the Chargers and had five mostly solid seasons there. But the team did not seem interested in giving him a second contract. The Broncos, for some reason, decided to give him a two-year contract as a free agent.
The Broncos had Phillip Lindsay, fresh off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and Royce Freeman, who was entering his third year in the league. With hindsight, it doesn't look like the Broncos had much there but the signing of Gordon certainly seemed to stunt the growth of those two players.
Gordon wasn't completely terrible for the Broncos, but he makes this list because his signing never made any sense and he only went backwards during his tenure with the team.
Gordon ran for 1,904 yards and 17 touchdowns during his first two seasons with the team but this past season, where it was clear that Javonte Williams was the better player, Gordon was still on the field getting carries and costing the team with his fumbling issues.
Gordon fumbled five times, losing two of them, before the Broncos finally cut ties with him in November. They then brought in Latavius Murray, who was far more effective for the team.
In three seasons with the Broncos, Gordon lost nine fumbles. That is what he will be most remembered for by Broncos Country.