5 running backs who were free-agency flops for Broncos
Jamaal Charles, 2017
I remember fans being over the moon by this signing, but it never came close to being exciting.
Jamaal Charles was a terrific running back for nine seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos saw him up close and personal twice a year every season and that may have influenced the team making a move to bring him in when the Chiefs released him following the 2016 season.
He was a free agent for about a month before the Broncos decided to sign him to a one-year deal, but the reason he sat there for so long was because there just wasn't a lot of appeal.
Charles tore his ACL in 2015 and was never the same player.
He played in 14 games for the Broncos and rushed for 296 yards while also catching 23 passes. He scored one touchdown but also had two lost fumbles, which seemed to put him in the doghouse of head coach Vance Joseph.
The Broncos did not bring Charles back after his contract expired. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed him in 2018 but he played in just two games for them. He officially retired in 2019 after signing a one-day contract with the Chiefs.