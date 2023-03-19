5 running backs who were free-agency flops for Broncos
Lamont Jordan, 2009
Lamont Jordan was selected in the second round of the 2001 draft by the New York Jets. After four sub-par seasons there, he signed a free-agent deal with the Oakland Raiders and that is where he was able to kickstart his career.
Jordan rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2005 while also catching 70 passes and scoring a total of 11 touchdowns. He played three seasons there before signing with the New England Patriots. That is where he was on the same sideline as Josh McDaniels.
McDaniels became the Broncos' head coach in 2009 and decided to bring Jordan over as a free agent on a two-year deal. It looked like a solid signing at the time as the only running backs on the team were Correll Buckhalter, Peyton Hillis and Knowshon Moreno, a rookie.
But Jordan contributed next to nothing in his lone season in Denver, rushing for just 86 yards that season. The Broncos released him following the year and Jordan never played in the league again.