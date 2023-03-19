5 running backs who were free-agency flops for Broncos
Travis Henry, 2007
A second-round choice of the Buffalo Bills in 2001, Travis Henry had a blossoming career in the league before off-the-field issues overcame him.
Henry spent four seasons with the Bills before being traded to the Tennessee Titans. In 2006, he rushed for over 1,200 yards for the Titans but was released in a cost-cutting move following the year. Shanahan and the Broncos swooped in and signed him to a five-year contract.
Henry got off to a strong start for the Broncos, rushing for over 100 yards in three of the team's first four games in 2007. But injuries and reported substance abuse issues began to slowly derail his career.
Henry ended up playing in just 12 games for the Broncos and was cut by the team ahead of the 2008 season. Though Shanahan would not speak on the specific reason why Henry was released, it was revealed shortly after that he once again failed the league's policy against substance abuse and was suspended for the entire 2008 season.
Henry would find more legal troubles following that and wound up spending three years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking operation. His career was obviously over at that point.