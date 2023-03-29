Respecting the silent approach of Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton
When Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton speaks, it's best to listen to what he says since he lives in silence.
This is a friendly reminder for people to remember to listen to Sean Payton's words and of course, watch his actions. The Denver Broncos head coach has made intentions known about the organization from the jump. So much had been made up regarding his preference regarding the franchise when it is best to listen to the man himself rather than create a meaningless rumor that is a road to nowhere except just for views.
Payton even said himself wearing an orange tie was not a mistake. It was Payton telling the Denver Broncos to hire me. Let’s put this in layman’s terms: Sean Payton wanted the Broncos. Payton’s questionable interest started once again with his relationship with ownership. In his first public comment on social media regarding the ownership relationship, he said he loves the Broncos' ownership from top to bottom. This is now the second instance where people created a story about something that is once again not there.
Then came the time for coaching staff hires. Now while admittedly process did take a long time to sort itself out, we were still on Sean Payton’s timeline. It is not mine, all of Broncos Country or Denver media. Payton then finalized his staff after he dropped a bomb saying coaches have been hired and were awaiting naming five more coaches to the staff.
One of the other big misses for the media is the relationship between him and George Paton. If there’s a theme in this article it is Sean Payton’s success in operating in silence. Since George Paton’s time with the Denver Broncos as general manager, it has been like Payton operating in that silence. Payton is familiar with stepping into a situation with no relationship to the general manager. In New Orleans, Payton and Mickey Loomis knew nothing about one another, but over the course of many years, they became great friends and working partners. Payton and Paton find themselves in the exact same position in 2023. Paton is a great draft scout with an eye for talent. He can use that to his advantage bringing in talent Payton can use for his roster.
As we tie a bow on this decoding of Sean Payton, we enter NFL off-season and free agency. So much has been made about the relationship between Payton and Broncos’ quarterback Russell Wilson. Simply put this hire was not just about getting the most out of Wilson. It’s been documented that last season very likely was an anomaly. Therefore losing key players to a trade where you can get the most out of them never made any sense with a Hall of Fame head coach in Sean Payton. Enter the “last dance” discussion which is one for another day. We of course are talking about the trade rumors surrounding wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.
Every single player has a price and for a team who could recoup draft capital, it made sense. However, for a team to show belief in their quarterback why would the franchise potentially trade both of their wide receiver options after having an off-season started by building an offensive line? Makes zero sense.
This is ultimately why we have to trust the work of new head coach Sean Payton. As it currently stands, he’s made it known already in a short time this is his team and they will operate in silence. In the long run, this franchise will benefit from this type of operation.