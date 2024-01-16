Report card for each Broncos rookie after year 1
With the 2023 season now complete, each rookie from the Denver Broncos' 2023 roster receives a letter grade.
Undrafted Free Agents
Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Youngstown State
2023 stats
76 carries, 410 yards, 1 TD
31 receptions, 160 yards, 2 TDs
Jaleel McLaughlin was a guy just looking to make an impression to get a spot on the practice squad this past summer but by the time the preseason had ended, it was clear he belonged not only on the practice squad, but the 53-man roster.
He ended up making the team and in spots, looked like the best running back on the roster, quickly shedding the "too small" label that was the biggest reason he wasn't chosen in the draft.
But much like all rookies this season, Payton just did not have him on the field as often as one would have thought, though he did get increased snaps as the year drew to a close. For an undrafted player, he was a pleasant surprise and one of the biggest bright spots of the year.
Rookie Grade: B
Potential Grade: A
Thomas Incoom, Edge, Central Michigan
2023 stats
2 tackles
Thomas Incoom made the team but he saw time on the field in just small spurts, playing in just four games on the year and being inactive for the others. Still, this is a player with solid potential who should have a bigger role in 2024.
Rookie Grade: I (Incomplete)
Potential Grade: B-
Nate Adkins, TE, South Carolina
2023 stats
4 receptions, 22 yards
Nate Adkins was a surprise addition to the team's final roster but after trading away Albert Okwuegbunam following the final preseason game, Adkins was needed for more depth at tight end.
He got some good run early in the season but when the team seemed to favor Lucas Krull toward the end of the year, he took a back seat. Despite making the team this year, he will be fighting for a spot again next season.
Rookie Grade: C-
Potential Grade: C+
Alex Palczewski, OT, Illinois
Another offensive lineman that made the Broncos' final 53-man roster, Alex Palczewski was slowed by an injury for most of the year and sat behind the team's other swing tackle, Cam Fleming. Seeing as how poorly Fleming played in the season finale with Mike McGlinchey out, Palczewski could have been worth a look in that game.
He should be a guy to watch next year as he definitely turned some heads in training camp last summer.
Rookie Grade: I (Incomplete)
Potential Grade: B