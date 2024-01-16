Report card for each Broncos rookie after year 1
With the 2023 season now complete, each rookie from the Denver Broncos' 2023 roster receives a letter grade.
Third round, No. 67 overall: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
2023 stats
13 tackles
1 fumble recovery
Drew Sanders also had an interesting rookie year for the team as it felt like he was a player we should have seen more of, but the Broncos do have a solid inside linebacker group with Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell. Still, why use a third-round pick on a player you only use sparingly.
Much like Mims, Sanders was only given opportunities in spots, playing on just over 22 percent of the team's defensive snaps. His rookie season was spent mostly on special teams. However, that could change next season.
Jewell and Justin Strnad are both scheduled to be unrestricted free agents, meaning the depth at inside linebacker could be depleted and that is likely the reason Sanders was drafted by this team or, at least, it should have been.
Sanders showed the ability to rush the quarterback off the edge in college and also drop back into coverage and defend the pass. We didn't see much of that in year one, so it will be interesting to see what the team's plans are with him in 2024.
Rookie Grade: C-
Potential Grade: B+