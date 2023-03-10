Renewing optimism for the Denver Broncos in 2023
No NFL team was quite as disappointing as the Denver Broncos in the 2022–2023 season. The organization had been fighting mediocrity since winning the Super Bowl in 2015, and this was supposed to be the season for change. Hiring an offensive-minded coach in Nathaniel Hackett and adding Russell Wilson, one of the league's best quarterbacks, seemed like a foolproof plan. Player performance, coaching, and injuries all played a major role in this underwhelming season. Now, one year later, the hiring of head coach Sean Payton has the Broncos and their fans filled with optimism yet again, but there is still plenty of work to be done.
Regardless of coaching issues, Russell Wilson struggled with accuracy and vision during the season while also losing a step in terms of his dual-threat ability. One factor that can cause problems in all those areas is the offensive line, and the Broncos did not have a good one. The Denver Broncos were second in "times pressured per dropback," which comes in at a 27.3% rate, only trailing the Tennessee Titans at 27.5%. Additionally, they gave up the second most quarterback hits at 74 and the most quarterback pressure at 181.
Luckily for the Broncos, next season will have Garett Bolles returning from a broken leg he suffered in Week 5. Bolles was coming off an excellent 2021–2022 season and was the best option the team had on the entire offensive line. This was a major loss for Russ, which led to some of his misfortunes. Getting their starting left tackle back will likely do wonders, but there are other issues upfront, most notably at right tackle.
Fortunately, one of the things that Sean Payton has proven to do in the past is build a good offensive line, and he is well aware that it will be priority number one this offseason. Despite not having a draft pick in rounds one or two of the upcoming draft, the Broncos have two picks available in round three. With Payton's eye for talent at the position, those picks can be used to try and fix the offensive line if it hasn’t already been done so in free agency. If free agency and the draft go by and Payton doesn't see any suitable upgrades, he’s also great at nullifying weaknesses through offensive schemes.
Broncos fans may be hesitant to have high hopes for the upcoming season as they don’t want to be hurt again. However, the offseason could not have started better with them getting Sean Payton, someone who can be the answer to the offense's struggles as well as the dynamic of the team's locker room. Additionally, key players like Tim Patrick, who was arguably their best receiver, Ronald Darby, and the previously mentioned Garett Bolles will all be returning next season. Let your guard down, Broncos fans; the team is in much better shape to compete next year than they have been in the past eight.